Mastercard adds crypto, Open Banking, and ESG practices to its consulting service

Wednesday 16 February 2022 10:53 CET | News

Mastercard has expanded its consulting service with new practices dedicated to Open Banking, Open Data, Crypto & Digital Currencies, and Environment, Social & Governance (ESG).

Mastercard’s Data & Services includes more than 2,000 data scientists, engineers, and consultants, serving customers in 70 countries around the world. As part of growth plans, Data & Services – a talent incubator for the broader company – is expanding its team at pace, including the addition of more than 500 college graduates and young professionals.

With these new practice groups, Mastercard will continue delivering an integrated approach that draws on world-class thinking, services, and tools and assets to drive smarter decisions with better outcomes across a customer’s entire business.

To help businesses maximise Open Banking opportunities, the consultants use data-driven insights, advisory and product development services, in alignment with Mastercard’s Data Responsibility Principles.

Mastercard’s consulting with banks and merchants cover a range of digital currency capabilities, from early-stage education, risk assessments, and bank-wide crypto and NFT strategy development to crypto cards and the design of crypto loyalty programs. For example, one focus is helping central banks explore the design and deployment of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) using Mastercard’s testing platform, allowing them to research various scenarios before deployment, and drawing on deep expertise around payment systems, policy and regulation, and governance. 


