Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Marqeta raises USD 150 mln in new capital

Monday 1 June 2020 10:43 CET | News

Marqeta, the global card issuing platform, has raised an additional USD 150 million in new capital from a leading institutional investor, valuing the company at USD 4.3 billion.

This latest financing comes on the heels of Marqeta’s previously announced USD 260 million equity financing in May 2019. Marqeta is also backed by Visa, Goldman Sachs, 83North, Granite Ventures, and ICONIQ Capital.

Financial Technology Partners (FT Partners) served as exclusive financial advisor to Marqeta in this transaction.

With solutions like Just-in-Time Funding and Instant Issuance, Marqeta’s platform has helped to re-architect what is possible for enterprises issuing cards at scale. The card issuing platform has supported companies such as Square, Uber, Affirm, Instacart, and DoorDash, with infrastructure and tools for building configurable payment solutions. With its open API, the Marqeta platform is designed for businesses that want a tailored way of managing payment programs so that they can power new modes of commerce.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Marqeta, card issuing, funding, investment
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like