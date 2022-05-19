MarketFinance raises GBP 100 mln from Deutsche Bank

The announcement comes at a time when results from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB)’s quarterly Small Business Index (SBI) show that lending to UK businesses has hit an all-time low with fewer than one in ten (9%) small firms applying for finance in Q1 of 2022, the lowest proportion since SBI records began, as per the press release.
MarketFinance also announced that it is expanding its lending capacity to include underserved SMEs, such as the UK’s 3.2 million sole traders and partnerships, offering competitive rates and terms, while continuing to serve limited companies and LLPs. With credit decisioning and payouts in the market, UK SME borrowers will be able to access between GBP 10,000 and GBP 500,000 within 24 hours of applying to aid their growth plans.
MarketFinance operates a proprietary fintech platform which makes access to competitive business loans and working capital frictionless for UK SMEs. The business recently announced it reached profitability in 2021. This was driven by the business demand for working capital over the pandemic, product development to offer embedded finance with key business-to-business platform partners, and its role as a delivery partner for the British Business Bank lending schemes, CBILS, and RLS.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions