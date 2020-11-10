|
Marg ERP, Paytm launch new integrated payment solution for MSMEs

Tuesday 10 November 2020 14:22 CET | News

India-based enterprise solutions provider Marg ERP has joined forces with Paytm to equip micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) with a new integrated payment solution, according to Verdict.

Dubbed MargPay, the new solution will allow MSMEs to track their receipts and payments made via multiple payment methods.

Under this joint venture (JV), Paytm and Marg ERP will reconcile payments in a new manner.

Additionally, MargPay’s nodal bank account will be managed by Paytm Payments Bank.

Paytm Payment Gateway has more than 50% market share in processing payments via wallet, UPI, cards and netbanking, in the country. It offers payouts and recurring payments, OTP-less card payments, instant refunds, and more.

The Gateway provides businesses with real-time bank settlement, and a dashboard to see the received payments and bank settlements.


Keywords: Marg ERP, Paytm, payments, MSMEs, product launch
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: India
