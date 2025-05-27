Subscribe
Mambu launches Mambu Payments

Tuesday 27 May 2025 14:13 CET | News

Mambu has announced the launch of its new product offering, Mambu Payments, aiming to extend composable banking to its customers.

Following this announcement, the new launch will enable the company to expand its composable banking platform in order to include modern, end-to-end payment capabilities. 

In addition, the initiative will also allow Mambu to optimise the manner in which financial institutions modernise core infrastructure and accelerate development across the entire banking stack, spanning lending, deposits, and payments as well. 

Mambu launches latest product offering, Mambu Payments

More information on Mambu’s product launch

Mambu represents a SaaS cloud banking platform, aiming to fast-track the design and build of a nearly financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, or telcos. 

The process of modernising payment infrastructure represents a priority for financial institutions facing regulatory pressure, as the rise of instant payment and industry-wide shifts like ISO 20022 is accelerated, alongside the increasing customer expectations for speed and reliability. However, many are still constrained by fragmented legacy systems that hinder development, security, and scalability. The launch of Mambu Payments aims to address this challenge with optimised, composable capabilities that will integrate into any core banking ecosystem. 

The product is expected to act as a universal gateway, as it will connect institutions to a growing network of pre-integrated clearing systems, partner banks, and payment schemes, while also enabling end-to-end automation through the use of a modern payment hub. At the same time, Mambu is expected to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 


