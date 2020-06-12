Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

M1 Finance secures USD 33 mln funding

Friday 12 June 2020 13:41 CET | News

US-based fintech M1 Finance has obtained USD 33 million in its recently closed Series B funding round.

The financing round was led by tech-focused growth equity firm Left Lane Capital and participated by Jump Capital and Clocktower Technology Ventures, along with the existing investors of the startup. The funding came months after the startup declared that it is handling USD 1 billion in assets under management (AUM), out of which USD 650 million was added in 2020 alone. 

Founded in 2015, M1 Finance entered the money management industry by automating investing, borrowing, and banking products, with its no-fee platform. In the previous rounds, M1 raised a total of USD 20.2 million, according to financemagnates.com.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: M1 Finance, fintech, US, funding, Left Lane Capital, Jump Capital, Clocktower Technology Ventures, startup, money management, automation, banking, AUM, assets under management
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like