News

Lune raises USD 4 mln to make customer experience climate positive

Monday 21 March 2022 13:34 CET | News

Lune has announced a USD 4 million funding round led by early-stage VC Crane, with participation from 15 angel investors. 

In many industries today, such as payments and banking, it is reportedly hard to find any climate-friendly services – despite consumers actively searching for visibly climate-friendly products. Lune’s research shows that over 70% of European consumers want a ‘green payment method’ that tackles climate change. And in the retail space, three in four consumers are more loyal to brands that offset the carbon footprint of a purchase.

Lune was launched to address these challenges, having a mission to make every product and service climate positive by default.

Lune partners directly with carbon project developers across the world to curate a diverse list of projects. With Lune’s API, a retailer can calculate carbon emissions of a purchase and pay to neutralise it, while transparently allowing consumers to engage in the choice of carbon project. In a similar manner, payments companies can allow their merchant customers to contribute to removing CO2 from the atmosphere with every transaction.

Lune’s customers include payments and fintech companies TrueLayer and Yapily, retail and logistics firms Apex Rides and Budbee, and global design company IDEO, among others.

Most of the funding will be used to expand the team, enabling Lune to build more products to better serve its customers. The company is currently hiring across several functions spanning tech, product, commercial, and carbon markets.


Keywords: green finance, investment
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

