LINE, Mizuho announce additional investment, ahead of launching a smartphone bank

LINE Financial and Mizuho Bank have jointly agreed to make an additional investment and a change to the management structure of LINE Bank Preparatory Company.
Both companies are taking these necessary steps as they proceed with preparations to establish a user-friendly ‘smartphone bank’ connected to the LINE app, with the aim of establishing a new bank in Japan within fiscal year 2022, subject to approval by relevant authorities.
Established in May 2019, LINE Bank Preparatory Company strives to provide financial services via smartphone to meet the needs to users of all ages, as the need for services has grown with the wider use of cashless payments since the spread of COVID-19, and the acceleration of digital transformation.
To further accelerate system development prior to launching the banking service, LINE Financial and Mizuho Bank will make an additional JPY 12 billion investment in LINE Bank Preparatory Company, increasing its capital reserve to JPY 16.5 billion.
LINE Bank Preparatory Company plans to develop a ‘smartphone bank’ connected to the LINE app by building on LINE’s foundation of its 86 million users in Japan and Mizuho Bank’s extensive know-how in banking.
Following the launch of LINE BK in Thailand in 2020, LINE has further plans in 2021 to expand banking services into other countries, including Taiwan and Indonesia.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions