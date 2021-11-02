|
LegalZoom and Square join forces to support SMEs through payment solutions

Wednesday 3 November 2021 15:33 CET | News

US-based platform for legal, compliance, and tax solutions LegalZoom has partnered with Square to offer POS payment software and operation management tools to US small business owners.

The partnership allows LegalZoom clients to access preferential pricing on the services provided by Square from the moment they start their business. 

LegalZoom operates in all 50 states and in 3,000+ counties in the country and is an online platform for legal and compliance solutions with over 20 years of experience. 

Square was founded in 2009 and offers complete financial services and digital payment solutions to business owners across all sectors of activity. 

Keywords: partnership, online payments, Square, POS, B2B payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United States
