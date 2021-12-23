|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Laurentian Bank partners with Brim Financial

Thursday 23 December 2021 12:48 CET | News

Canada-based Brim Financial has partnered with Laurentia Bank’s to fuel its digital transformation and augment its end-to-end customer journey for Visa products.

Through this partnership, Laurentian Bank will integrate Brim’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to accelerate the Bank’s digital capabilities, simplify its Visa ecosystem, close foundational gaps in its offering, and differentiate its products in the market. The two plan to bring the new experience to the market in 2022.

In partnering with Brim, Laurentian's Visa customers will have access to digital onboarding and instant adjudication, virtual card issuance, mobile wallet functionality, user experience, a broad range of self-serve card management functions, and a rewards platform.

The Bank will leverage the partner's infrastructure and end-to-end modular solution including omnichannel tech interfaces and branch portal, customer engagement, and analytics. Brim’s platform enables branches across the Laurentian network to seamlessly support customers in a unified, co-browsing experience.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Visa, digitalisation, customer experience, digital onboarding, digital wallet, omnichannel
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like