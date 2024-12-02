KPMG UK joins Fintech Scotland to further boost fintech innovation in Scotland

KPMG UK has partnered with FinTech Scotland, with the aim of promoting innovation and encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies within the fintech landscape in Scotland.
By joining FinTech Scotland’s network, KPMG UK seeks to bring added expertise to support the continued development of Scotland as a fintech hub while advancing its own plans for growth in the region. As part of its global professional services network, KPMG UK will share insights on financial services innovation, addressing the rapid changes brought by emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technology, and open finance.
Furthermore, KPMG UK’s involvement is expected to also help ensure fintech community in Scotland remain at the forefront, promoting impactful innovation through collaboration and driving financial inclusion.
