|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Koho secures USD 210 mln to facilitate wealth creation in Canada

Wednesday 2 February 2022 12:01 CET | News

Fintech Koho has closed Series D financing with USD 210 million to democratise access to wealth creation in Canada.

The financing comprises USD 150 million in primary capital, USD 10 million in secondary for early shareholders and members of the Koho team, and a USD 50 million debt facility. The round was led by US-based holding company Eldridge.

The company says it will use the funding to staff up, increase its marketing spend, and expand into new product verticals. From the beginning, Koho’s goal has been to offer banking alternatives to Canadians, but it has been a long road to achieve core feature parity with traditional financial institutions, according to betakit.com. That changed last year with the launch of its Credit Building feature, where the startup issues customers a line of credit for a USD 7 monthly subscription fee to help them build their credit scores.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, expansion, financial institutions, financial inclusion, credit scoring
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like