KOHO and Hyr announce partnership

Fintech startup KOHO has announced a partnership with startup Hyr that will provide Hyr users early access to a portion of their pay at no cost.
Through the partnership, Hyr users can receive their paycheques directly to their KOHO account and after the first direct deposit, they will be eligible to access USD 100 of their pay early and at no cost or interest.
The early access to pay can come from any direct deposit source, whether it be Hyr or a government payment like Canadian Emergency Response Benefit or Employment Insurance.
The Canadian Payday Loan Association reports that nearly 2 million cash-strapped Canadians use harmful payday loans each year. Data shows that roughly 45% of payday loan users borrow to cover necessary expenses such as car repairs or utility bills and 55 percent of payday loans are for USD 500 or less.
This partnership with KOHO and Hyr aims to help Canadians avoid these predatory loans and maintain financial stability.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions