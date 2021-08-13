Klover secures USD 60 mln in Series A funding

As part of this, Mercato Partners Traverse Fund led the Series A with participation from new and existing investors including Lightbank, Core Innovation Capital, and Starting Line. With this financing, Klover will expand the sales, marketing, engineering and product teams, grow their 1.5 million user base, and broaden the services and value to their consumers.
Klover provides access to app-based, low-cost/no-cost financial services. Rather than being built on consumer fees like many financial institutions, Klover's business model revolves around leveraging data and insights with trusted partners such as Wayfair, DoorDash, and GoodRx.
