News

Klarna taps Raisin to launch savings account for German consumers

Thursday 11 June 2020 12:55 CET | News

Buy now, pay later company Klarna has partnered with online deposit marketplace Raisin to open a savings account for German consumers.

Raisin’s German customers will have exclusive access to the new service, which includes products such as an overnight money account with an interest rate of 0.35%.

The Klarna deposit products are accessible through an online process via Raisin WeltSparen.

Klarna is not the only fintech looking to expand its offering. Earlier this week, BNPL outfit Affirm introduced  a savings account offering a 1.3% APY, no minimums or fees, and optional auto-deposit.


Keywords: Klarna, Raisin, Germany, savings
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Germany
