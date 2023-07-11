KakaoPay Securities adds KakaoTalk stock service

Now, any KakaoPay Securities user can order stocks within KakaoTalk. Kakao Pay Securities has established an environment where the entire process of stock ordering, from checking the market price to confirming the completion of a contract, can be done on Kakao Talk without moving to Kakao Pay App.
Users can trade all stocks provided by Kakao Pay Securities on Kakao Talk, and can purchase, sell, and cancel all stock orders at the current limit and market price within Kakao Talk without moving to the Kakao Pay app. This service is provided from Korean regular market and US free market to regular market and after-market. Other orders, such as corrective orders, conditional limit prices, and closing prices outside of hours, can be used on the Kakao Pay app. If a customers uses the Kakao Pay Securities stock account as his main account in the app, he can use various functions such as stock order, integrated margin service that provides minimum currency exchange, and credit transaction service.
The stock service in KakaoTalk also provides a new investment experience in connection with Kakao Pay Securities' US stock service 'I'll give you sweet potatoes’. After participating in the service, if a client clicks 'Go to Buy' on the exposed banner, he can order additional stock items selected in the service directly from KakaoTalk. Users who participated in the service can easily order the item they want through the 'Order from Talk' button at the bottom of the notification talk that is sent before the start of the US regular market.
A client can use the stock facility in KakaoTalk without participating in the service separately. The user can place an order without moving to the Kakao Pay app separately through the 'Shop right away' at the top right of the 'I'll give you sweet potato stock' event page. However, to order stocks within Kakao Talk, one must use a Kakao Pay Securities comprehensive account and sign up for the Kakao Pay Securities stock service.
