JustiFi raises USD 4 mln

Monday 2 May 2022

US-based JustiFi, a provider of embedded fintech tools for vertical SaaS platforms, has raised an additional USD 4 million in financing.

The new figure brings the company's total seed haul to USD 10.6 million. The additional funding was led by Crosslink Capital with participation from Rally Ventures and Emergence Capital.

JustiFi's fintech tools provide SaaS companies assistance in managing payment transactions with the help of AI and machine learning to reduce fees and increase profit. The company says its client portfolio represents billions in annual payment processing.

When a vertical SaaS platform partners with JustiFi, they instantly have a fully integrated and white labeled suite of payment, banking, and other fintech tools that are optimised for lowest possible cost, resulting in highest possible revenue and profit. JustiFi also provides a virtual fintech team on demand to closely guide each customer’s individual fintech journey.


