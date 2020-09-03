Juba Express and WorldRemit launch international payments to Somalia

These include the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Europe.
According to the World Bank, an estimated USD 1.4 billion in remittances is sent to Somalia every year by approximately 2 million Somalis in the diaspora. The inflow contributes to 24% of Somalia’s gross domestic product which is a vital life-line for many Somalis who rely on the support for their basic needs such as food, shelter, education, health services, and to sustain their small businesses.
The WorldRemit payments platform allows customers to send money to Somalia digitally 24/7 at their convenience, quickly and securely through the WorldRemit app.
Recipients do not need a smartphone in order to benefit from this service and can collect their money at various Juba Express cash pick up locations throughout Somalia.
WorldRemit recommends that existing customers download the latest version of the app from google play or the app store. Once the app is updated, customers can then select Somalia as the destination to send money to, choose how much they would like to send, add the recipient and complete the transaction.
