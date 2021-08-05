|
JP Morgan Asset Management joins The Big Exchange

Thursday 5 August 2021 15:09 CET | News

JP Morgan Asset Management has joined The Big Exchange as a fund management partner.

JP Morgan Asset Management’s joint commitment with The Big Exchange’s mission aims to promote sustainability, inclusivity, and fairness in finance and signifies the tide of demand within the investment industry to provide sustainable products to retail investors.

Since its launch in October 2020 has attracted a diverse audience with a significant number of females, first time and younger investors joining their movement.

The JPM Emerging Markets Sustainable Equity Fund will be added as one of the 46 funds available on the platform from 15 asset managers.


