Jeeves raises USD 180 million Series C at USD 2.1 bln valuation

US-based fintech Jeeves has announced it secured USD 180 million in funding at USD 2.1 billion valuation within one year of public launch.
Since 2021, the company has raised over USD 380 million. Jeeves will use the capital to fuel its global expansion across Latin America, Canada, and Europe, scale its proprietary infrastructure to cover more currencies, acquire top-tier talent, and accelerate the onboarding of new companies to the platform.
Fuelled by demand, Jeeves has doubled its client base to more than 3000 companies and has grown revenue by 900% since the Series B in September 2021. The startup generated more revenue in the first two months of 2022 than all of 2021 combined. In tandem with its revenue growth, the company also announced that it crossed USD 1+ billion in annualised gross transaction volume (GTV), averaging a 76% month-over-month growth.
The fintech currently serves companies across 24 countries. Its client base consists of startups, ecommerce, and SMEs, including Bitso, Kavak, Belvo, Runa, Merama, Moons, Convictional, Muncher, Platzi, Worky, Beek, Revive Superfoods, Spare, and more. Jeeves is available in North America, Latin America, the UK, and Europe. Supported by its proprietary Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure, Jeeves aims to cover 40+ countries until 2025.
Jeeves is an all-in-one corporate spend and expense management platform for businesses in global markets including Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Canada, the UK, and Europe. Cash, corporate cards, and cross-border payments all run on the Jeeves proprietary infrastructure which allows companies to spin up their finance function. The company can also handle multiple currencies for payback.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions