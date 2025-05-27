JCB teams up with PayXpert to expand in-store card acceptance

JCB is a global payment brand that also acts as a credit card issuer and acquirer, based in Japan. It has an acceptance network of approximately 56 million merchants worldwide. JCB cards are mainly issued in Asian countries and territories, servicing over 169 million cardholders.
This partnership aims to update the payment experience for regional merchants and international JCB card members. Cardholders will benefit from improved accessibility. PayXpert has a merchant network that covers multiple sectors, including retail, hospitality, tourism, and transport. This collaboration will ensure broader acceptance of JCB Cards, making it easier for cardholders to use this payment method while travelling and spending in Europe and the UK.
This collaboration will allow PayXpert’s merchants to engage with the increasing number of JCB Cardmembers, primarily from Asia, who travel and shop throughout Europe. As a result, merchants will be equipped to meet the needs of international travellers, providing a customised in-store payment experience that encourages repeat business and builds loyalty. Additionally, the partnership will simplify cross-border payments, increasing convenience for both merchants and cardmembers. Furthermore, JCB Card acceptance on POS terminals is implemented without any additional setup costs, allowing merchants to explore new revenue opportunities.
In March 2025, JCB partnered with First Cash Solution, an integrated payment provider, to increase the acceptance of JCB cards across Germany.
This collaboration streamlined ecommerce transactions and broadened payment options for all merchants with the introduction of J/Secure, launched in 2024. J/Secure was JCB’s authentication program for card-not-present transactions, designed to safeguard card members against identity theft.
By collaborating with First Cash Solution, Japan’s payment brand sought to increase service quality and strengthen fraud prevention for merchants accepting JCB payments. This initiative specifically benefited customer transactions originating from Asia and catered to a wide array of merchants in sectors such as accommodation, travel, dining, sports, and lifestyle.
The implementation of J/Secure underscored First Cash Solution’s dedication to offering its existing merchants a secure payment experience for their customers.
