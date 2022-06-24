Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Jack Henry supports faster payments for financial institutions

Friday 24 June 2022 14:37 CET | News

US-based SaaS provider Jack Henry & Associates has announced it supports fater payments strategies for FIs with JHA PayCenter, its payments hub.

JHA PayCenter provides a conduit to the faster payments' networks. The proprietary hub also enables financial institutions to accelerate time to market with faster payment solutions that expedite funds availability, improve cash flow, and ultimately improve the financial health of consumers and businesses.

More than 170 Jack Henry clients are live on the RTP network, representing over USD 800 million in processed transactions, with approximately 60 more scheduled for implementation. RTP Send capabilities were recently added, allowing financial institutions to support accountholders with the ability to seamlessly request payments, the company says.

Financial institutions are expected to process over USD 3 billion via the Zelle Network by the end of 2022. Jack Henry is supporting over 200 clients live with Zelle with another 134 in various stages of the implementation process. Third-party digital platform providers can also take advantage of JHA PayCenter's seamless integration with the faster payment networks.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: SaaS, payment processing, real-time payments, digital payments, financial institutions
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Jack Henry & Associates
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Jack Henry & Associates

|
Discover all the Company news on Jack Henry & Associates and other articles related to Jack Henry & Associates in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like