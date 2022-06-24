Jack Henry supports faster payments for financial institutions

JHA PayCenter provides a conduit to the faster payments' networks. The proprietary hub also enables financial institutions to accelerate time to market with faster payment solutions that expedite funds availability, improve cash flow, and ultimately improve the financial health of consumers and businesses.
More than 170 Jack Henry clients are live on the RTP network, representing over USD 800 million in processed transactions, with approximately 60 more scheduled for implementation. RTP Send capabilities were recently added, allowing financial institutions to support accountholders with the ability to seamlessly request payments, the company says.
Financial institutions are expected to process over USD 3 billion via the Zelle Network by the end of 2022. Jack Henry is supporting over 200 clients live with Zelle with another 134 in various stages of the implementation process. Third-party digital platform providers can also take advantage of JHA PayCenter's seamless integration with the faster payment networks.
