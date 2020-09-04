Sections
News

Internet brand Opera joins Emerging Payments Association EU

Friday 4 September 2020 10:46 CET | News

Norwegian browser provider Opera has joined the Emerging Payments Association EU (EPA-EU) as a founding member.

EPA-EU is a member group of major companies operating in the payments landscape.

The EPA helps connect the European payments network, organises events and focuses on sustainable business growth and innovation.

As a founding member of EPA-EU, Opera will team up with top fintechs to reshape the European fintech sector.

In January 2020, Opera acquired Estonian banking-as-a-service (BaaS) startup Pocosys to expand its fintech operations in Europe.

This July, Opera unveiled plans to acquire Fjord Bank, a full-digital consumer finance bank, as part of its expansion plans.


