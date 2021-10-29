ING phases out Payvision

After an evaluation of all options in the context of the rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive and capital-intensive ecommerce merchant market, ING has concluded that it is not feasible to achieve its ambitions with Payvision. The aim is to complete the phase-out process by the second quarter of 2022.
Payvision and ING will inform their clients of the consequences the decision will have for them, which in most cases will involve selecting a new service provider. Payvision and ING will support their clients in the transition to a new service provider. Until the termination of services, Payvision will continue to fulfil its contractual obligations to meet clients’ expectations.
