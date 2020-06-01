Sections
India's IIFL rolls out initiative for fintechs affected by COVID-19

Monday 15 June 2020 14:11 CET | News

India-based financial services group IIFL (India Infoline) has introduced an initiative that aims to support local fintechs that struggle due to COVID-19.

IIFL’s initiative, #IIFLDisrupt, aims to assist local businesses by providing funding, and potentially becoming their first client. IIFL also plans to offer access to experienced mentors. #IIFLDisrupt will be supporting financial technology accelerators and incubators across India.

As noted on the initiative’s official website, the program will support companies focused on Wealthtech, Insurtech, robo advisory, transaction technology, distribution of MFs, wealth management, digital content, lending, data analytics, and payment solutions.

More: Link


Keywords: IIFL, India, fintech, covid-19, initiative, #IIFLDisrupt, accelerator, incubator, Wealthtech, Insurtech, robo advisory, transaction technology, MF distribution, wealth management, digital content, lending, data analytics, payment solutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: India
