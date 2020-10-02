|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

IDEMIA launches sustainable end-to-end offer portfolio for financial institutions

Friday 2 October 2020 11:04 CET | News

IDEMIA, a global provider of Augmented Identity, has launched GREENPAY, an eco-friendly global offer for financial institutions, in line with its CSR and sustainability strategy.

Environmental concerns underpin IDEMIA’s business practices. Through GREENPAY, IDEMIA commits to move away from today’s ‘take-make-waste’ attitude to redesign our habits, according to the official press release. IDEMIA has developed solutions generating less plastic and paper waste, reducing land, and water pollution while also minimising its carbon footprint.

GREENPAY encompasses eco-friendly card body solutions, advanced card related services like eco-designed packaging, on-demand printing of PEFC/FSC certified card carrier, digital alert and e-documents among other services that enable financial institutions to deploy their sustainability transformation.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: green banking, banking, cards, digitalisation, CSR, sustainability, IDEMIA
Categories:
Countries: World





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like