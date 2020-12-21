|
News

IBM acquires cloud consulting firm Nordcloud

Wednesday 23 December 2020 13:29 CET | News

IBM has acquired Finland-based multi-cloud consulting firm Nordcloud to spin out its legacy infrastructure management business via a hybrid cloud.

Nordcloud fits well into IBM’s strategy with 500 consultants certified in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, giving the company a trained staff of experts to help as they move away from an IBM-centric solution to choosing to work with the customer however they wish to implement their cloud strategy.

After the deal closes, which is expected in the first quarter of 2021 subject to typical regulatory approvals, Nordcloud will become an IBM company and operate to help continue this strategy.

The Red Hat acquisition in 2018 gave IBM the technology base on which to build a hybrid cloud technology platform based on open source. With this acquisition, they can now be taking the managed infrastructure services out.

