Ibanera partners with FIS to launch prepaid card program

This initiative is designed to provide flexible, secure, and convenient payment solutions that cater to a wide range of needs, from managing business expenses to simplifying everyday transactions for individuals.
The prepaid card program leverages Visa’s global payment network, enabling users to make payments wherever Visa is accepted. Key features include instant card issuance, allowing users to receive virtual or physical prepaid cards immediately, and support for multi-currency transactions, making the cards suitable for both domestic and international use.
The program caters to diverse use cases such as payroll management, travel expenses, and government disbursements. Businesses can customize the prepaid cards with their logos, creating branded solutions that enhance customer loyalty. Additionally, tokenized cards compatible with digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay ensure seamless and secure mobile payment options for tech-savvy users.
Representatives of Ibanera highlighted their enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing that the partnership with FIS is a significant step toward delivering innovative, secure, and accessible financial tools tailored to the needs of modern consumers and businesses.
FIS, with its extensive experience in the prepaid sector, has processed over 21.1 billion US card and money movement transactions annually. Their expertise ensures the program delivers high-quality services tailored to market demands.
The Ibanera prepaid card program includes a comprehensive online portal, allowing users to monitor and manage transactions in real-time for better financial oversight. Funding options like Fedwire, ACH Direct Deposit, and Visa ReadyLink further enhance accessibility, making the program a versatile solution for US residents and businesses alike.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions