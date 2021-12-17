|
Henry's taps Adyen for payment processing

Friday 17 December 2021 10:33 CET | News

Canada-based ecommerce platform Henry’s has partnered with Adyen to power the former’s unified ecommerce strategy.

By unifying their sales channels on a single platform, Henry’s said it may have seamless, consistent, and cross-channel customer journeys, deeper engagement with customers to build loyalty, keep reconciliation simple, and capture rich customer insights. 

Henry’s is also utilising Adyen’s RevenueProtect which enables merchants to detect and prevent fraud using a combination of rule-based checks and machine learning. The partnership was made possible through Adyen’s in-store and ecommerce integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

For more information about Adyen, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.



Keywords: Adyen, ecommerce, payment processing, retail, merchant, fraud prevention
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Canada
