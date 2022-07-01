Helu.io raises EUR 9.8 mln in Series A financing

The company is building a new way for European SMEs to manage financial controlling, reporting, and budgeting.
The round was led by fintech specialists CommerzVentures, alongside tech-focused VC IRIS and early-stage investor Speedinvest.
Founded in 2020 by unicorn investor Franz Salzmann, the fintech helps CFOs and financial managers of SMEs to automate financial controlling and reporting processes. Many small businesses across Europe are still manually building excel sheets, merging accounting with non-financial data – meaning processes are slower and more cumbersome than they need to be. Helu.io provides SMEs with full access to accounting data in just one click. With easy-to-use software, Helu.io integrates into accounting software, enabling companies to transform their financial data into individual and easy-to-understand reports in a short time.
This fresh Series A lift now brings the company’s total funding raised to about EUR 14.8 million.
It will allow the Viennese company to expand its product offering with a budget planning module launched in 2023, which will enable CFOs of SMEs to set up a seamless experience throughout the budgeting, controlling, and reporting processes.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions