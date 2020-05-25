Sections
News

Group Dynamite teams up with PayBright to offer buy now, pay later option

Monday 25 May 2020 13:50 CET | News

Canada-based fashion retailer Groupe Dynamite has partnered with installment payment solutions provider PayBright to offer the latter’s buy now, pay later option at checkout.

The payment option will be available for the retailer’s Dynamite and Garage brands. Therefore, shoppers buying from these brands can avail PayBright’s Pay in four installment option that supports four bi-weekly interest-free payments. Besides, those using PayBright will not have to pay hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges.

Transactions starting from USD 35 are eligible for this payment option.

The payment offering was introduced via PayBright’s technical integration with Klarna.


More: Link


