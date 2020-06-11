Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Greensill, Metro Bank, OakNorth, and Secure Trust Bank join CLBILS

Thursday 11 June 2020 14:02 CET | News

The British Business Bank has announced new lenders added to its coronavirus lending schemes.

Greensill, Metro Bank, OakNorth Bank, and Secure Trust Bank are joining the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS), the lending programme which offers government-backed loans to businesses with turnovers in excess of GBP 45 million. There are now 16 CLBILS-accredited lenders, which may boost the GBP 1.57 billion that has so far been lent out by the scheme.

Several lenders also joined the regular Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) including Growth Lending, inFund, Invocap, NEL Fund Managers, and Triple Point, putting the total at 86 at the time of writing this article. Moreover, Paragon Bank became the 20th Bounce Back Loan provider, still the most accessed of the lending schemes with GBP 23.7 billion of 100% government-backed loans being distributed.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Greensill, Metro Bank, OakNorth, Secure Trust Bank, CLBILS, lenders, British Business Bank, UK, coronavirus, lending scheme, government-backed loans, Growth Lending, inFund, Invocap, NEL Fund Managers, Triple Point, Paragon Bank, CBILS, Bounce Back Loans
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like