|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

GPS joins Mastercard's Fintech Express Programme

Thursday 17 December 2020 15:17 CET | News

Issuer processor Global Processing Services (GPS) has been selected by Mastercard as its chosen processing partner in its Fintech Express Programme, according to the official press release. 

As the Paytech Pioneer, GPS is an issuer processor positioned to support fintechs, challenger banks, and e-wallet providers in navigating the complex payments ecosystem and supporting growth journeys from the same global platform, with a single API integration. By continuing to leverage Mastercard’s expertise, technology, and global network, the partnership will further accelerate the ongoing progress in the global fintech arena.

Launched in June 2020, GPS is already embedded into Mastercard’s Fintech Express programme alongside GPS’ partners which it processes for – Railsbank, a global Banking-as-a-Service (Baas) platform, and electronic money institution, Treezor. The programme helps startups launch and expand based on their needs. The programme is designed for fintechs looking to add payment solutions to their suite of products, tech-savvy startups looking at serving a new segment, as well as established players with ambitions to innovate through partnerships. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: GPS, Global Processing Services, Mastercard, Fintech Express Programme, fintech, issuer processor, e-wallet, challenger banks
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like