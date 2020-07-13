Google plans to invest USD 10 bln in India

Google said the effort will focus on several key areas. Google said it plans to spend USD 10 billion over the next five to seven years to help accelerate the adoption of digital technologies in India.
This month, Google abandoned plans to offer a new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part due to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the pandemic, Bloomberg News reported. Meanwhile, India has seen a surge of foreign interest in its digital economy. In the past few months, investors including Facebook Inc., Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp. have put about USD 16 billion in the digital services unit of India’s largest conglomerate, the retail-to-telecom giant Reliance Industries.
In the last decade, Google has successfully launched several products in India, including a Google internet Saathi service to bring women in rural areas online and its popular Google Pay service.
