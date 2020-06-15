Google launches cash payment option in its Play Billing Library version 3

Google has rolled out a cash payment option in its Play Billing Library version 3, as there are still many places in the world where credit cards and bank accounts aren’t common.
According to Xda Developers, to use the new feature, consumers will choose to pay with cash instead of clicking the ‘buy’ button in the app. Once their purchase is confirmed, Google will show them a code, which can be used at the nearest participating convenience store to make the cash payment. Currently, this feature is only live in Indonesia and Malaysia, but a wider roll out is planned.
Moreover, developers will soon be enabled to add this payment method to their apps, and even provide promo codes. For example, if the app is paid, the promo code can allow the user to get it for free. Also, If the app has in-app purchases or subscriptions, the promo code can provide a free item or a free subscription trial.
