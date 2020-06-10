Sections
GoCardless, YayPay partner for B2B payments

Wednesday 10 June 2020 13:30 CET | News

UK-based fintech GoCardless has partnered with Accounts Receivable (AR) automation solutions company YayPay to provide direct debit payments to customers.

YayPay joins other US-based businesses looking to boost international growth through bank debit. A survey performed by GoCardless showed that 70% of businesses are looking to boost international payments while 58% mentioned that cross-border payments are too complex which delays their progress, according to commercialpaymentsinternational.com.

As a result of the partnership, YayPay customers will gain access to cross-border payments, manage their cashflow, and reduce payment costs, according to the press release.

Keywords: GoCardless, YayPay, UK, US, B2B payments, Accounts Receivable, AR, automation, direct debit payments, bank debit, international payments, cross-border payments, cashflow
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: World
