News

Global Payments, Google partner to boost digital merchant customer experiences

Tuesday 9 February 2021 13:42 CET | News

Global Payments and Google have announced a multi-year partnership to deliver cloud-based products and capabilities, enabling digital merchant customer experiences worldwide. 

As part of the partnership, Global Payments will migrate its merchant acquiring technology to Google Cloud, and will provide merchant acquiring services to Google. In addition, Global Payments and Google Cloud will be launching a series of strategic go-to-market and co-sell activities together.

Global Payments and Google will collaborate on product development and innovation to further enhance and differentiate the suite of cloud-based solutions available to merchant customers on Google Cloud. Google’s public APIs and other technologies will be integrated with Global Payments’ software and payments ecosystem.

Global Payments’ merchant customers will be able to digitally access a stack of software-as-a-service offerings, including data and analytics, omnichannel ordering, payments, collaboration suite, email marketing, online presence and reputation management, loyalty, gift card, point-of-sale, capital access, and payroll solutions.

As part of the agreement, Global Payments will become a worldwide merchant acquiring provider to Google. Google will leverage Global Payments’ Unified Commerce Platform for acceptance technology in order to meet its payments needs.


