GLN partners with Liquid Group to supercharge cross-border payments

Monday 22 November 2021 13:24 CET | News

GLN International, a global payment network that facilitates cross-border mobile payments for digital wallets and banking applications, has partnered with Liquid Group, a cross-border digital payments provider. 

The companies announced their collaboration to supercharge cross-border payments, leveraging on both companies’ networks.

Users of GLN’s digital wallet members will be able to make mobile payments, enjoying the best currency exchange rates, at Liquid Group’s merchants in Singapore.

The collaboration between GLN and Liquid Group will start with the commencement of the quarantine-free travel arrangement between South Korea and Singapore and expand to various markets along with the re-opening of international travels.


