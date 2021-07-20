|
Germany's Wellet partners phos for contactless mobile payments

Tuesday 20 July 2021 14:58 CET | News

Germany-based fintech Wellet has partnered phos, creators of Point of Sale (SoftPos), to enable merchants to accept contactless payments using their smartphone.

Using phos’ technology, Wellet customers can now turn any NFC-enabled android device into a payments terminal. The app works off a smartphone's in-built NFC chip technology. Therefore, no additional equipment is required when using the application.

No monthly fee is collected for the use of the app. The Wellet app should be secure and safe for users, having been authenticated by German legislation. The Wellet app only works on android smartphones. It is available on the Google App store. With the smart app customers can make cashless payments with VISA, EC, Mastercard and other credit cards.


Keywords: partnership, NFC, mobile payments, digital payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Germany
