News

Genome waives fees for Ukrainians

Wednesday 30 March 2022 13:49 CET | News

Genome, an Electronic Money Institution licensed and supervised by the Central Bank of Lithuania, has waived its fees for Ukrainian citizens to help them open EUR accounts.

This means that Ukrainians will no longer have an opening fee and all transfers will have a temporary six-month discount period. For more information, Genome created an information page in Ukrainian.

Genome decided to support refugees by opening up personal IBAN accounts in EUR, receiving payments and transfers from EU-based banks, making online payments, and SEPA transfers. All users get a virtual debit card for instant access and transfers, and a physical card as well with delivery within EEA region.

Also, recently Genome donated EUR 20,000 to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine in The Russo-Ukrainian War.


