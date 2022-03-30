Genome waives fees for Ukrainians

This means that Ukrainians will no longer have an opening fee and all transfers will have a temporary six-month discount period. For more information, Genome created an information page in Ukrainian.
Genome decided to support refugees by opening up personal IBAN accounts in EUR, receiving payments and transfers from EU-based banks, making online payments, and SEPA transfers. All users get a virtual debit card for instant access and transfers, and a physical card as well with delivery within EEA region.
Also, recently Genome donated EUR 20,000 to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine in The Russo-Ukrainian War.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions