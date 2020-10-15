|
Galileo, Save team up to process USD 7 bln in funds and transactions

Thursday 15 October 2020 14:04 CET | News

US-based fintech Save and payments processing platform Galileo have partnered to use Galileo's API-based platform to process transactions and funding of Save customers.

Save and Galileo expect to process more than USD 7 billion of customer transactions in the first three years. Save joins other fintech companies on Galileo’s roster of clients, including Chime, Greenlight, MoneyLion, Monzo, Revolut, SoFi, TransferWise, and others, according to the official press release.  

Galileo’s payment processing platform supports Save customers signing up for a new Save Market Savings Account or Save Debit Invest card and allows Save’s customer accounts to integrate with Save’s bank partners while fulfilling the banks’ FDIC regulatory requirements.  


