Gala Technology selects Nuapay to enable Open Banking payments

Nuapay has been chosen by Gala Technology, a payment security solution provider, to provide Open Banking payments to its partner network and direct merchants across multiple sectors including retail, hospitality, and financial services.
Gala Technology’s SOTpay ‘Pay-by-link’ solution simplifies PCI DSS requirements and protects merchants against the ever-growing risk of fraud by ensuring that the transactions are authenticated, shifting liability and often lowering acquiring processing costs. SOTpay's integration with Nuapay’s Open Banking platform now enables them to process non-card payments.
Nuapay’s FCA-licenced Open Banking payments service enables Gala Technology’s partners and merchants to accept payments via any sales channel of choice, including telephone, web chat, SMS and social media. It can do this without requesting sensitive card data, which ensures SCA compliance and eliminates fraudulent chargebacks.
Nuapay is a PISPs which offers a fully inclusive Open Banking payment initiation, webhook notification and payment account solution; which quickens checkouts, speed-up access to cash flow, reduces processing costs, and enables full reconciliation and batch settlements of transactions. Gala Technology’s customers now have access to new payment solution and will be able to perform refunds or make instant payouts.
Nuapay’s PISP processor has a single connection to all major banks in the UK and a growing number of connections across Europe, ensuring that Gala Technology’s clients’ payments will be supported, no matter where their customers bank.
