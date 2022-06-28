FullCircl partners with Codat

FullCircl’s mission is to help banks and financial service providers overcome their challenges. Getting the right data on small business customers is one of those challenges.
Publicly filed accounts on small businesses, available through Companies’ House, don’t always accurately reflect current profitability or expenditure. By partnering with Codat, FullCircl can provide its users with seamless integrations to the accounting platforms used by 84% of UK SMEs. Combining this data with FullCircl’s rules-based automation mean FSIs get an instant real-time view of a customer’s financial health, plus can act with accelerated pace to find the right customers, onboard them faster, and keep them for life.
Across the 600+ financial institutions FullCircl works with, there are millions of SME customers being served. By providing those FSIs with the combination of Codat’s data infrastructure and FullCircl’s technology, small businesses will ultimately get a more frictionless and personalised experience from their financial service providers.
