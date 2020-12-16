|
Form3, Mastercard to enable access to real-time payment infrastructure

Wednesday 16 December 2020 14:22 CET | News

Cloud-native PSP Form3 has secured a partnership with and investment from Mastercard to help banks and FIs around the world connect with domestic and international payment platforms.

The additional funding follows USD 33 million raised in August 2020 from new investors: Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide Building Society, and venture capital firm 83North. Founded in 2016, Form3 has built a cloud-native, API-led payments technology platform to enable financial institutions to run and scale their critical payments infrastructure through a fully managed service. 

Form3’s capabilities are complimentary to Mastercard’s account to account payments technology which supports real-time and batch payment systems globally, according to the official press release. 


Keywords: Form3, Masterard, real time payments, payment infrastructure, account to account, payments, batch payments, banks, partnership, investment
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
