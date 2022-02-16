|
News

Forget Finance raises new capital

Wednesday 16 February 2022 15:27 CET | News

According to Finance Forward, the Germany-based digital financial advisor Forget Finance has completed a new financing round. 

However, the exact amount of the investment is not yet known.  The round is led by Btov and UVC Partners from Germany. In addition, the venture capitalist TA Ventures, which is also involved in the fintechs Sumup, Clark, and Finimize.

The Forget Finance app relies on a hybrid consulting approach, in which users can get advice from both an AI bot and a real financial expert. The financial advisors can be accessed on a monthly subscription model and the app also enables assets to be managed. The company aims to combine financial coaching in one app in order to make finance accessible to everyone via their smartphone.


