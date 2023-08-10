Fondy partners with Visa to launch the Fondy Terminal app

The Fondy Terminal is a functional POS solution that helps replace all cash register equipment and enables payment acceptance both online and offline, while simultaneously allowing the connection with new points of sale and cashiers free of unnecessary documents and registrations.
Based on the information detailed in the announcement, Fondy Terminal enables service and mobile commerce businesses, together with professionals, delivery services, and other services to accept contactless payments from customers in a convenient and secure manner. To receive a payment, the business owner needs to enter the transaction amount into the app, following which the customer taps their card or gadget on the app-enabled device to pay, with the receipt being sent either by mail or messenger. What is more, the Fondy Terminal accepts all types of contactless cards, in addition to payments through Apple Pay, Google Pay, and smartwatches.
Fondy Terminal leverages Visa Tap to Phone technology, which turns an Android OS smartphone (8.0 and above) into a full-fledged payment terminal. The solution is set to assist SMBs with replacing traditional POS terminals and cash registers, which require to be rented, connected, and maintained, with an increasingly modern and efficient method for cashless payment acceptance.
What is more, Fondy Terminal includes a built-in PRRO for automatic online fiscalization of checks at the DPS, offers access to detailed analytics and the ability to refund payments in an expedited manner, and has an intuitive interface. The application is also available for download from the Google Play Store. With the Terminal being part of an omnichannel platform for online and offline payments alike, the press release further highlights that following their registration in the application, users are provided with access to all the features of the Fondy payment service.
When commenting on the news, Valeria Vahorovska, founder and managing partner of Fondy said that with Fondy Terminal, an ordinary Android mobile phone can become a full-fledged POS terminal for contactless payment acceptance, being a modern alternative to the limited functionality and expensive maintenance associated with cash register equipment.
