Flipkart launches five new recharge and bill payment categories

Friday 12 July 2024 14:45 CET | News

India-based ecommerce company Flipkart has announced that it expanded its payment offering by introducing five new recharge and bill payment categories.  

Coming as an addition to existing electricity and mobile prepaid recharge options, Flipkart now launched five recharge and bill payment categories, including Fastag, DTH recharges, landline, broadband, and mobile prepaid recharge selections. To integrate these services, the company partnered with BillDesk, an India-based payment solution firm, allowing it to include the Bharat Bill Payments System (BBPS), developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Also, the launch of these additional categories is set to enable customers to make their bill and recharge payments while shopping on Flipkart.

Moreover, the current announcement allows Flipkart to provide additional avenues for customers to pay their bills electronically in a simplified manner, whilst tapping into the increasing demand in this sector. Flipkart is focused on supporting Indians by offering more value through technology and optimised capabilities, improving its digital payment offering and making shopping more accessible and affordable. 

Flipkart’s development strategy

According to Flipkart’s officials, considering the accelerated expansion of the digital payments industry, customers tend to opt for electronically paying their bills. The company’s decision to diversify its selection of services falls in line with its commitment to simplifying the digital payment experience for its users and advancing the government’s vision of a cashless society. In addition, the initiative supports Flipkart’s objective to providing optimised solutions to customers whilst elevating the overall journey by making it more rewarding.

Furthermore, representatives from BillDesk highlighted the strategic expansion of their company’s collaboration with Flipkart enables the latter’s customers to benefit from improved bill payments, receive notifications, and check amounts due across their preferred billers by utilising BBPS features. Shortly before the current news, Flipkart launched Super.money, its payment app, to broaden its fintech features and allow users to make mobile payments through UPI. The offering aimed to deliver cashback for paying, sending, and receiving money via the app, thus working towards delivering an enhanced customer experience.

Keywords: mobile payments, online payments, digital payments, product launch, product upgrade, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Flipkart
Countries: India
