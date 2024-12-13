Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

FlexPoint launches AI-powered ACH capabilities

Friday 13 December 2024 14:33 CET | News

FlexPoint has announced the launch of its AI-powered same-day ACH capabilities, aiming to provide customers and partners with faster and more secure payments.

Following this announcement, the launch is expected to enable businesses and clients to access the possibility to accelerate traditional ACH payments, as well as receive funds same-day. 

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

FlexPoint launches AI-powered same-day ACH capabilities for faster payments.

More information on FlexPoint’s product launch announcement

FlexPoint represents a payments platform that was purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs) and the businesses and companies that they serve. Flexpoint aims to deliver clients optimised, simple, and secure payments and cashflows through robust automation and deep integrations. 

Until recently, same-day ACH represented an exclusive feature for mostly large enterprises that pushed payments. Through this launch, FlexPoint aims to bring faster transactions to other businesses in the region of the US. By leveraging a proprietary AI-driven risk model and the recent launch of the Federal Reserve’s FedNow payments infrastructure, FlexPoint aims to accurately underwrite and mitigate payment risk in order to deliver same-day pull payments to businesses. These would otherwise only have access to traditional ACH transfers, which can take up to 5 business days to process.

At the same time, same-day ACH is traditionally only available for pushing transactions and accounts payable. With the use of FlexPoint expertise and suite of services, businesses and firms will have the possibility to effectively manage their accounts receivable by pulling payments and receiving funds during the same day.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, payments , artificial intelligence, ACH
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: FlexPoint
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

FlexPoint

|
Discover all the Company news on FlexPoint and other articles related to FlexPoint in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like