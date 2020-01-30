Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

FIS, Liberis to support US-based SMBs with alternative finance

Thursday 30 January 2020 08:48 CET | News

FIS has announced the partnership with Liberis, a fintech that provides alternative funding for small businesses, to address the small business funding gap in the US.

Through its Working Capital solution, Worldpay from FIS merchants in the US can apply online for the cash they need to grow their business and get approved in minutes. Since its launch in March 2019, the Working Capital solution has provided more than USD 20 million of funding through Liberis

Worldpay and Liberis originally teamed in the UK to deliver Worldpay Business Finance. With the launch of Working Capital, US SMBs receiving funding can use the cash to invest in their business and drive growth.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: FIS, Liberis, alternative finance, Worldpay, SMBs, merchants
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like