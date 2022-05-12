|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

FIS launches embedded finance capabilities for SMEs

Thursday 12 May 2022 12:57 CET | News

US-based fintech provider FIS has launched an embedded finance offering for SMEs.

Through its application programming interface (APIs)-based offering, FIS’ banking clients and the businesses they serve will have new ways to manage deposits, accounts payables and other critical banking processes digitally and remotely. 

The first financial institution to tap into FIS’ embedded finance services is digital commercial bank Grasshopper. Grasshopper partnered with HUMBL, a Web 3 blockchain company with both consumer and commercial divisions, to utilize their bank services, powered by FIS and Treasury Prime, across its user base.

FIS is a provider of technology solutions for financial institutions, which enables the movement of commerce. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: embedded finance, product launch, Open Banking, account-to-account payment
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: FIS Global
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

FIS Global

|
Discover all the Company news on FIS Global and other articles related to FIS Global in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like